Book Signing: Biography of Gideon Shryock

Join co-authors Winfrey P. Blackburn, Jr. and R. Scott Gill who will present their new biography Gideon Shryock: His Life and Architecture 1802-1880, followed by a book signing.

Saturday, December 4th, 2021 from 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.at The Old State Capitol, 300 West Broadway Street, Frankfort, KY 40601

Who was Gideon Shryock? Gideon Shryock, Kentucky’s first formally trained architect, brought the international style of the Greek revival to Kentucky and the American West, and in the process imparted a template of architectural and professional dignity for others to follow. Over the course of a half-century career distinguished by a considerable body of projects, he became one of the state’s – and the era’s – most important architects. While he is most known for his monumental Greek Revival buildings in Frankfort, Lexington, and Louisville, his body of work was quite varied and included numerous houses, churches, commercial buildings, and even a patented “steam-boiler furnace.” He pursued competitions, including for the Washington Monument and Tennessee State Capitol. In his twilight years, he was honored as the first president of the newly created Kentucky Association of Architects. This book presents, for the first time, the story of the man and his work, all within the fascinating historical context of nineteenth-century Kentucky.

