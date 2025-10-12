× Expand From the Ground Up Books and Resources Book Signing Event with J Keith Thompson

FREE

J Keith Thompson is the pen name of Jonathan Keith Thompson from Jeffersontown, KY, who studied creative writing at Jefferson Community College in Louisville under Lee Pennington and also at Indiana University Southeast in New Albany, Indiana. He is a writer, novelist and author of ‘Two-Bit Wizərd,’ published in February 2025 through Next Chapter Publishing. He has also published the short story ‘Animal Crackers for Zebedee’ along with other spiritual observations on the Catholic 365 forum.

About ‘Two-Bit Wizərd”:

Summer, 1974: music, freedom and teenage rebellion. Jon "Two-Bit" Willis faces enormous challenges: his parents' split, a messy high school love life, and his ADHD. But the biggest problem is sneaking off to the Ozark Mountain Music Festival without his parents finding out. With a questionable alibi, a stoner crew and a Volkswagen Beetle, he sets off on a nostalgic ride through the ‘70’s, full of detours, disasters and unexpected encounters. Two-Bit Wizərd is a tale of mischief, music, and self-discovery for any age reader. Whether you are a member of the ‘Baby Boomer’ generation or Gen Z, ‘Two-Bit Wizərd’ has something for everyone.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/