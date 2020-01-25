Book Signing at Joseph Beth Booksellers

A new christian children’s book called Under the Angel Tree. Under the Angel Tree is the story of Eileen, a little girl who is bullied by her friends only to discover the special magic that lives inside each of us. There will be a Book signing and reading, refreshments on Saturday, January 25th at Joseph Beth Bookstore at 11:00am.

For more information call (859) 273-2911 or visit josephbeth.com