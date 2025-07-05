× Expand From the Ground Up Books and Resources Book Signing – Kayla Davenport

Author Kayla Davenport will be onsite discussing and signing her books! Kayla has been an avid reader and writer her entire life. She'll consume almost any type of story, but her favorite to write are YA dystopians that delve into compelling characters and their struggles. When she’s not reading, writing, or working as a freelance editor, she can likely be found binge-watching a Netflix show, spending time with friends and family, or playing with her guinea pigs. Beyond the Gates is her debut novel.

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/