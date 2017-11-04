Book-signing with photographer Thorney Lieberman

Presentation 2-3pm I Reception 3-4pm

Explore the history and artistry of Kentucky's State Capitol building as captured by Thorney Lieberman, renowned architectural photographer, in his new book of photography, The Kentucky State Capitol Building. Featured as the cover story of Kentucky Monthly in August, 2017 the magazine complimented the lush photographs: "Lieberman succeeded as well in capturing the stately elegance of this magnificent building," high praise for a building that has been dubbed "the most beautiful, historic building in Kentucky."

Admission to this program is free.

If you wish to visit the museum's exhibitions before or after the program, we ask that you purchase a general admission ticket.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org