× Expand From the Ground Up Books and Resources Author Rita Spalding

Book Signing with Rita Spalding

Meet the Author, Celebrate Literature, and Share Your Love of Poetry. Book lovers, poetry enthusiasts, and curious minds—mark your calendars! We are thrilled to invite you to a memorable Book Signing event featuring author Rita Spalding. This is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of words, community, and creativity.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to celebrate literature and poetry with us. Bring your curiosity, your questions, and your love of books—we can’t wait to see you there!

For more information call (502) 293-0496 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/