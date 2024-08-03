× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Book Social 502’s Used Book Sale

FREE

Dive into a treasure trove of books, ranging from timeless classics to contemporary hits, all available at unbeatable prices. It's the perfect opportunity to refresh your bookshelf and find your next favorite read. Plus, enjoy a refreshing beer while you browse – because 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens believes that beer + books = a good time!

If you have books you'd like to donate, please reach out to us at booksocial@myyahoo.com. Your contributions are greatly appreciated and help make this event a success.

For more information call (502) 482-3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar