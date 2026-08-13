Books in the Barrens Book Fair

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T.j. Samson Pavilion 310 N.L. Rogers Wells Blvd., Glasgow, Kentucky 42141-2256

Books in the Barrens Book Fair

Books in the Barrens book fair is a fundraiser for the South Central Kentucky Cultural Center featuring regional and local authors. Registration for authors closes Oct. 1. There is no charge for attendees. Times are 10:00 to 4:00.

For more information call 2704042338.

Info

T.j. Samson Pavilion 310 N.L. Rogers Wells Blvd., Glasgow, Kentucky 42141-2256
Charity & Fundraisers
2704042338
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