Books-in-Progress Conference

to Google Calendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Books-in-Progress Conference

Thursday, June 8 - Saturday, June 10, 2017

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning

251 W. Second St.

Lexington, KY 40507

$195

The 2017 Books-in-Progress Conference, featuring award-winning author Silas House (Clay’s Quilt, The Coal Tattoo, Eli the Good, among others) is slated for June 8-10, 2017. The conference will offer craft & business workshops led by author Manuel Gonzales, former Writer’s Digest editor Chuck Sambuchino, agent Mark Gottlieb, and more. Enjoy small break-out sessions and personal attention. Topics include fiction, nonfiction, publishing, marketing, and more. The Carnegie Books-in-Progress Conference also offers participants once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to pitch their book ideas to literary agents from New York City or to attend a pre-conference retreat on June 8. Don’t miss out! Read below for more details.

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Books-in-Progress Conference - 2017-06-08 00:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

May 9, 2017

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™