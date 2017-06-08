Books-in-Progress Conference

Thursday, June 8 - Saturday, June 10, 2017

Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning

251 W. Second St.

Lexington, KY 40507

$195

The 2017 Books-in-Progress Conference, featuring award-winning author Silas House (Clay’s Quilt, The Coal Tattoo, Eli the Good, among others) is slated for June 8-10, 2017. The conference will offer craft & business workshops led by author Manuel Gonzales, former Writer’s Digest editor Chuck Sambuchino, agent Mark Gottlieb, and more. Enjoy small break-out sessions and personal attention. Topics include fiction, nonfiction, publishing, marketing, and more. The Carnegie Books-in-Progress Conference also offers participants once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to pitch their book ideas to literary agents from New York City or to attend a pre-conference retreat on June 8. Don’t miss out! Read below for more details.

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org