Bookstock, a gathering Spirits and Cocktail Writers

Louisville-based Copper & Kings American Brandy Co., together with Louisville Tourism and independent booksellers, Carmichael’s Bookstore, announce Bookstock, a unique gathering of the world’s greatest spirits and cocktail writers in the heart of America’s distilling capital - Louisville, Kentucky.

The authors affair will be hosted at the Copper & Kings distillery over two days and features world famous writers who specialize in the spirits and cocktail genre. On Friday, December 6 from 6 to 10 p.m., an Author’s Salon focused on guest and author interaction and in-depth insight through “Spirited Conversations” between two authors will be hosted by Imbibe Magazine Executive Editor, Paul Clarke. The Spirited Conversations will focus on personal discussion regarding thought provoking topics specific to the spirits and cocktail world. Guests will be able to purchase signed copies of books throughout the evening.

On Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can enjoy a book fair where they get to meet the writers and purchase signed copies of some of the latest and most influential books in the genre ever written. Guests will also be able to enjoy additional live Spirited Conversations.

For more information call (502) 561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com