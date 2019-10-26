× Expand Decca Halloween Costumes

BooLu in NuLu Halloween Bash

Join Decca, 812 E. Market St., for its eighth annual costume party, BooLu in NuLu, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can dance the night away in the restaurant’s downstairs Cellar Lounge with beats from DJ duo CamJam and Ill Storms. Drink specials will be available throughout the evening, including smoky pumpkin cider and charcoal-infused cocktails, as well as $2 O'Neg shots and $1 worm jello shots. Spooky snacks can be purchased until 10 p.m.

The top three Halloween costumes will receive day passes to Climb NuLu and gift cards to Decca for the following amounts: $100 for first place; $50 for second place; and $25 for third place. The winners of the contest will be announced at midnight, along with a tarot fortune teller door prize drawing. You must be 21 or over to enter. There is no cover, but costumes are highly encouraged.

For more information call 502-749-8128 or visit deccarestaurant.com.