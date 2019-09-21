Boone County Arboretum Autumn Affair

The Boone County Arboretum presents the 2019 Autumn Affair "Roaring into the Next 20" celebrating that 20th anniversary of the arboretum. Tickets include food and drink, music and dancing, and raffles and silent auction bidding. There are also sponsorship opportunities and service awards for local community members. The theme is the "roaring 20's" and costume attire is encouraged, but not necessary.

Registration by September 7, 2019 is required.

For more information visit bcarboretum.org/events/autumn-affair