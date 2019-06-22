Boone County Farm Tour

Boone County Cooperative Extension Office 6028 Camp Ernst Road, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

This self-guided tour of some of the county’s finest working and historic farms will offer visitors a chance to learn more about agriculture in Boone County. Agriculture is a vital part of Boone County and there isn’t a better way to learn about where your food and fibre is produced than to visit with local farmers. 

Following the Farm Tour, there will be a celebration from 3-5 pm

at the Boone County Farmers' Market! Join us for activities, music

and the opportunity to browse  the booths of our Boone County Farms!

For more information call (859) 586-6101 or visit boonecountyky.org

