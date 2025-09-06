Boone: The Man, The Myth, The Legend Walking Tour

Who was Daniel Boone, really? Does the legendary figure wearing a coonskin cap overshadow the real man, or even accurately represent him? Join us on a journey back in time to uncover the true story behind one of America’s first folk heroes. This walking tour will start at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History, continue to the Old State Capitol, and conclude at Boone’s grave in Frankfort Cemetery. Comfortable footwear is encouraged!

*This is a rain or shine event.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events