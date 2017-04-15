Boone Masonic Easter Egg Hunt at Jane's Saddlebag

Jane's Saddlebag 13989 Ryle Road, Union, Kentucky 41091

Boone Masonic Easter Egg Hunt at Jane's Saddlebag

This event is Free to the Public!! Join us for the annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Boone Masonic Lodge. Make sure you arrive early because once the hunt begins it doesn’t take long for all the eggs to be picked up!! Stop by and get a photo taken with the Easter bunny under our picnic shelter! All children will be separated by their age for the egg hunt to ensure fairness of egg pick up. Restaurant, Kids Playland, Whine Shop, General Store, and Petting Zoo will also be opened to the public for this event.

For more information call (859) 384-6617 or visit janessaddlebag.com

Jane's Saddlebag 13989 Ryle Road, Union, Kentucky 41091

