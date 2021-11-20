Boots and Bourbon: A Nashville Songwriter Event
to
The Barn at McCall Springs 2160 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Boots and Bourbon
Event logo
Boots and Bourbon: A Nashville Songwriter Event
The third annual Boots & Bourbon Nashville Songwriters Festival will be back at the Barn at McCall Springs in Lawrenceburg Kentucky! Be a part as award winning artists JT Harding, Wynn Varble and Lee Thomas Miller come to town to share their songs and the stories behind them.
For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit eventbrite.com/e/boots-bourbon-ky-nashville-songwriter-event-thanks-for-the-music-tickets-169672309445?aff=erelexpmlt