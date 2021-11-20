Boots and Bourbon: A Nashville Songwriter Event

The Barn at McCall Springs 2160 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The third annual Boots & Bourbon Nashville Songwriters Festival will be back at the Barn at McCall Springs in Lawrenceburg Kentucky! Be a part as award winning artists JT Harding, Wynn Varble and Lee Thomas Miller come to town to share their songs and the stories behind them.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit eventbrite.com/e/boots-bourbon-ky-nashville-songwriter-event-thanks-for-the-music-tickets-169672309445?aff=erelexpmlt

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
