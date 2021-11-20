× Expand Boots and Bourbon Event logo

Boots and Bourbon: A Nashville Songwriter Event

The third annual Boots & Bourbon Nashville Songwriters Festival will be back at the Barn at McCall Springs in Lawrenceburg Kentucky! Be a part as award winning artists JT Harding, Wynn Varble and Lee Thomas Miller come to town to share their songs and the stories behind them.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit eventbrite.com/e/boots-bourbon-ky-nashville-songwriter-event-thanks-for-the-music-tickets-169672309445?aff=erelexpmlt