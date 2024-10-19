× Expand McKenna Lewis Copy of Flyer FB - 1 Bourbon tastings, dinner & the best acoustic show in central Kentucky!

Boots and Bourbon Nashville Songwriter Festival

Songwriter Showcases have been most commonly known in the Nashville music scene as a way for musicians to pitch their songs to recording artists or to exhibit their performing ability to record labels. Now, these events are becoming popular worldwide! We are pleased to have been one of the first to bring this entertainment concept to central Kentucky. Pairing with the bourbon industry just made sense, since we are right in the heart of it!

But these songwriters do more than just perform the songs they have penned, they share with the audience, in an intimate setting, the stories behind the songs. It's the event people from all across the country have come to know and love! Kentucky Bourbon tastings, local eats and friendly fellowship colliding with a night of storytelling & music that is uniquely Nashville... what more could you ask for?!

For our 2024 event, we'll experience a new and larger venue and look to welcome back our favorite Kentucky Songwriter, Lee Thomas Miller, who is our annual staple to this event. This year, Lee is bringing with him Randy Montana and Tim Nichols. These men have more number one hits, Grammy awards and other award nominations than should be allowed in one room!

For more information about this event and to learn more about our amazing artists, please visit www.bootsandbourbonky.com.