Boots and Bourbon Nashville Songwriter Festival

The Barn at McCall Springs 2160 Harrodsburg Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The Second Annual Boots & Bourbon Nashville Songwriters Festival will be back at the Barn at McCall Springs in Lawrenceburg Kentucky. This year the featured artists will include Wendell Mobley, Lee Miller and Paul Overstreet.

For more information call 502-680-1408 or visit on Facebook: bootsandbourbonky

502-680-1408
