Boots and Bourbon will feature two top country music songwriters.

Boots and Bourbon: A Nashville Songwriters Festival

Join in for a night of Country Music’s Top Songwriters, Grammy Nominees Lee Thomas Miller & Wendell Mobley as they share their songs and the stories behind them. If you’re listening to country radio you have heard their music.

Tiered tickets to this event will either get you a private bourbon tasting & hor d’oeuvres with our artists or charcuterie boards & wine tasting from a local winery at 6 p.m. General admission along with our All Access and Pavilion Access tickets get everyone a buffet dinner from the “Taste of Lawrenceburg Buffet”. All food selections on our buffet will be provided from various local restaurants. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. with cash bar available.

For more information call (502) 680-1408 or visit lawrenceburgacademyofperformingarts.com