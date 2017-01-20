Boots in the Bluegrass

Boots in the Bluegrass, sponsored by Bud’s Gun Shop & Range and Benchmark Mortgage, is proud to announce that USA Cares, a national non-profit organization that provides immediate assistance to military families in crisis, has been chosen as the beneficiary of their fourth annual Boots in the Bluegrass event taking place later this month in Lexington, Kentucky.

Featuring live music by the Jordan English Band, inspirational speakers from the military community, catered food from Double H BBQ, a cash bar, games, live auctions and patriotic fellowship with our local veterans, Boots in the Bluegrass 2017 is a grassroots event for all ages that will benefit our local Kentucky military families needing financial and advocacy support.

Emceed by Marty Preston of Benchmark Mortgage and Heather French Henry, Deputy Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, Boots in the Bluegrass will feature a variety of live auction items, including a combat boot signed by Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle, a guitar signed by country music star Dierks Bentley, a number of firearms including a USA Cares edition AR-15 rifle by DoubleStar, a scooter/wheelchair provided by Pride Mobility and much more!

More than a one-day event, Boots in The Bluegrass aims to make a lasting impact on the veteran community. In addition to funds raised for charity partners, three mortgage-free home grants have been given to deserving military families and hundreds of veterans have attended the previous year’s events free of charge thanks to sponsor gifts.

Boots in the Bluegrass will take place on January 20, 2017 at the Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena in Lexington with doors opening at 6:00 pm. Admission is FREE for all veterans with valid ID. Veterans are encouraged to register online to reserve their free tickets; free ticket registration will be available until January 10, 2017. General admission tickets cost $50 each and will be available for purchase before and at the event.

For more information visit bootsinthebluegrass.com