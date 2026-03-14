Boots N' Bluegrass Line Dancing

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Goodwood Whiskey Row 121 W Main St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202

🤠 **Boots N’ Bluegrass Line Dancing at Goodwood Whiskey Row** 🎶

Grab your boots and get ready to dance! Join us at Goodwood Whiskey Row for a fun night of Boots N’ Bluegrass Line Dancing, presented by Marla Currie. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just want to learn a few steps, everyone is welcome on the dance floor.

📅 Monday, March 24

⏰ 7:00 PM

📍 Goodwood Whiskey Row

Bring your friends, enjoy great drinks, and kick up your boots with us for a night of bluegrass and line dancing! 🍻👢

See you on the dance floor!

For more information call 5029635096. 

Info

Goodwood Whiskey Row 121 W Main St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
5029635096
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