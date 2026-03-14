Boots N' Bluegrass Line Dancing
to
Goodwood Whiskey Row 121 W Main St., Louisville, Kentucky 40202
James Boland
Boots N' Bluegrass Line Dancing
🤠 **Boots N’ Bluegrass Line Dancing at Goodwood Whiskey Row** 🎶
Grab your boots and get ready to dance! Join us at Goodwood Whiskey Row for a fun night of Boots N’ Bluegrass Line Dancing, presented by Marla Currie. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just want to learn a few steps, everyone is welcome on the dance floor.
📅 Monday, March 24
⏰ 7:00 PM
📍 Goodwood Whiskey Row
Bring your friends, enjoy great drinks, and kick up your boots with us for a night of bluegrass and line dancing! 🍻👢
See you on the dance floor!
For more information call 5029635096.