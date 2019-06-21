Boots 'n Pearls-A Night at Ward Hall

Celebrate the first night of summer at beautiful Ward Hall in Georgetown, KY! Enjoy delicious barbecue and sides from Wilshire's restaurant, a cash bourbon tasting by Bourbon 30, tours of historic Ward Hall, dancing to music by Kentucky Storm Band and amazing raffles!

Boots 'n Pearls is hosted by the Episcopal Church Women of The Church of the Holy Trinity in Georgetown, KY. Proceeds go to support the Elizabeth's Village Outreach Fund. Learn more about the work Elizabeth's Village is doing to help the community at elizabethsvillage.org.

Tickets are $40 per person and are available through the Boots 'n Pearls Facebook page, office@holytrinitydiolex.org, and 502.863.0505.

For more information call (502) 863-0505 or visit http://elizabethsvillage.org