Booze and Bootlegging: The Life and Crimes of George Remus

Thursday, March 12, 2020

7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location for this event is The Newport Syndicate, 18 East 5th St. in Newport.

Author Bob Batchelor tells the incredible story of George Remus, his rise to infamy in the Prohibition Era and his ultimate downfall. The Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition’s Evil Genius is a true-life story of love, murder, an extravagant lifestyle, political intrigue and the empire that fueled the rise of the crime syndicate in Newport and across the nation.

During Prohibition, Remus grew a bourbon empire that stretched nationwide. He murdered his wife Imogene in cold blood in Eden Park and the resulting trial was a national media sensation.

This event is free, but please register at

www.cc-pl.org or www.cchgsky.org.

For more information call 859-572-5033 or visit cc-pl.org