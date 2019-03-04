Boston-based Grain Thief in Concert at Mag Bar

Boston-based Grain Thief's show in Louisville on March 4th 2019 at Mag Bar at 8pm. They will be joined by support band Mixed Media and solo artist Connor McGinnis.

The energetic Americana string band is fresh off of touring the Northeast in support of their new record Stardust Lodge which making huge strides on terrestrial and internet radio, with more than 50 stations nationwide spinning the record.

For more information call (502) 637-9052 or visit magbarlouisville.com/