Botanical Dye Workshop 1: Basics – 2p-3:30p – In-Person Workshop

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$50-$60 per person.

Back by popular demand! Briahna Michalsky, a local botanical artist, returns for another session on botanical dye processes. She will demonstrate a variety of dye methods such as hammering and steaming; and participants will each get to select one process to make a custom scarf or hand towel to take home. Ticketing fees include all supplies. NOTE: There are two timeslots for this workshop.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org

Crafts, Home & Garden, Parents
