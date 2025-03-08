× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Botanical Dye Workshop 1: Basics – Noon-1:30p – In-Person Workshop

$50-$60 per person.

Back by popular demand! Briahna Michalsky, a local botanical artist, returns for another session on botanical dye processes. She will demonstrate a variety of dye methods such as hammering and steaming; and participants will each get to select one process to make a custom scarf or hand towel to take home. Ticketing fees include all supplies. NOTE: There are two timeslots for this workshop.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org