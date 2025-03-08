Botanical Dye Workshop 1: Basics – Noon-1:30p – In-Person Workshop
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$50-$60 per person.
Back by popular demand! Briahna Michalsky, a local botanical artist, returns for another session on botanical dye processes. She will demonstrate a variety of dye methods such as hammering and steaming; and participants will each get to select one process to make a custom scarf or hand towel to take home. Ticketing fees include all supplies. NOTE: There are two timeslots for this workshop.
For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org