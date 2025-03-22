× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Botanical Dye Workshop 2: At-Home Techniques – In-Person Workshop

$65 – $75 per person.

Offered as a follow up to our Introductory Botanical Dye Workshop, this session with Briahna Michalsky will take participants on a deep dive into botanical dye making at home. Briahna will cover dye bath preparation, how to use a mordant, and sourcing dye resources at home. You’ll walk away able to replicate the processes to create botanical dyes in your own space. Each participant is welcome to bring what they dyed in the intro session, but a new item will be available to each participant.

Prior participation in Briahna’s introductory dye workshop is required to participate in this class.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org