× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Botanical Dye Workshop – In-Person Event

Botanical Dye Workshop – In-Person Event

$50 - $60 per person.

Briahna Michalsky, a local botanical artist, brings another facet of her artistry- botanical dyes – to Yew Dell Botanical Gardens. In this workshop, she will demonstrate a variety of dye methods (such as hammering and steaming), and participants will each get to select one process to make either a custom scarf or hand towel to take home. Ticketing fees include all supplies.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/