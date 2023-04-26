The Botany of Derby – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Garden The Botany of Derby – In-Person Workshop

The Botany of Derby – In-Person Workshop

$35 – $45 per person.

It may be “The Run for the Roses,” but there are multiple plants involved in the Kentucky Derby. Attend this relaxed workshop at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens where Alissandra Ayala, a biology graduate student from University of Louisville, will fill us in about hay, pecans, mulberry leaves, and other plants (including roses), and how these botanical treasures contribute to the most exciting two minutes in sports. Hands down, you’ll never look at Derby quite the same way!

Receive a Kentucky Colonel mint plant with your ticket, so you can start growing your Derby Garden!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/