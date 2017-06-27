Bourbon 101 at the McCracken County Public Library

Bourbon 101
Jun 27th 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
With Brian Shemwell, Paducah Bourbon Society
Join Shemwell of the Paducah Bourbon Society at Bourbon 101, as he explains why you should be excited about living in the bourbon capital of the world. From how it's made, its history, and the legal requirements a whiskey must satisfy in order to be classified as a bourbon, to mash bills, rick houses, and charred oak, Shemwell will delve deep into Kentucky's finest export. He'll teach you how to speak Bourbon fluently.
All programs free & open to the public
For more information visit mclib.net
Info
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map