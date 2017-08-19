Bourbon Academy at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

BOURBON ACADEMY

Saturday, August 19th

12:30 pm

Cost: $245 per person

Join Master Distiller Chris Morris and/or Master Taster Elizabeth McCall and spend a full, interactive day at the Woodford Reserve Distillery learning the fine art of crafting and appreciating bourbon – America’s native spirit. The day includes an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, an interactive demonstration of using grains to make mash, charring a barrel and tasting a variety of whiskeys. The class also features an appearance from Chef-in-Residence, Ouita Michel who will guide you through a Flavor Wheel demonstration that helps you identify the flavors in Woodford Reserve. A delicious bourbon-inspired lunch is included. Still thirsty for more experiences? Join us later that evening for the Bourbon Country Boil. (Reservations for the Country Boil must be booked separately.)

For more information call 859-879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
859-879-1812
