Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens

to Google Calendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series! Starting Thursday, July 2nd, and continuing each Thursday through August 27th, our gardens will be filled with a variety of music styles from local performers. Visitor Center doors will open at 5 pm, and admission sales are first-come, first-serve. General Admission pricing applies. Members are free, but they will still need to check in at the Visitor Center. In order to provide a safe and pleasant experience for everyone, we are

limiting capacity to 150 guests. Masks are required

Scheduled bands:

7/2 – Wayward Feet

7/9 – R&R 3

7/16 – Juggernaut Jug Band

7/23 – Billy Goat Strut Revue

7/30 – Rosie and the Rockabillies

8/6 – Squeeze-bot

8/13 – Grizzly Goat

8/20 – Ida Clare

8/27 – The Derby City Dandies

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit  yewdellgardens.org

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music
502-241-4788
to Google Calendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens - 2020-07-02 17:00:00