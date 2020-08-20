Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series at Yew Dell Gardens

Bourbon and Botanicals Music Series! Starting Thursday, July 2nd, and continuing each Thursday through August 27th, our gardens will be filled with a variety of music styles from local performers. Visitor Center doors will open at 5 pm, and admission sales are first-come, first-serve. General Admission pricing applies. Members are free, but they will still need to check in at the Visitor Center. In order to provide a safe and pleasant experience for everyone, we are

limiting capacity to 150 guests. Masks are required

Scheduled bands:

7/2 – Wayward Feet

7/9 – R&R 3

7/16 – Juggernaut Jug Band

7/23 – Billy Goat Strut Revue

7/30 – Rosie and the Rockabillies

8/6 – Squeeze-bot

8/13 – Grizzly Goat

8/20 – Ida Clare

8/27 – The Derby City Dandies

For more information call 502-241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org