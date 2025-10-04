× Expand Midway Art Studios Bourbon Ball Swirls baked up fresh!

Bourbon Ball Swirl- Take and Bake

We’ve taken your favorite Kentucky boozy candy and paired that traditional flavor and pastry dough with pastry dough to make you swoon!

Saturday, October 4th from 10AM-12PM.

We’ll begin with the tastiest dough from the Midway Bakery, slather with a chocolatey center, roll, swirl and create the most mouth-watering bourbon icing while sipping on mocktails from our bougie bar.

You’ll make 6 tasty swirls, bourbon icing, chocolate syrup and mini chips for topping. Take your swirls home, bake them up for your friends or family and “drink up” the compliments!

This $34 workshop includes all the supplies you’ll need along with step-by-step instruction. Registration required by October 1st, if not sold out.

100 Main St, 2nd floor, above the Midway Boutique in the heart of downtown Midway. Stair access only.

For more information follow on Facebook: Bourbon Ball Swirl- Take and Bake