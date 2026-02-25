× Expand Ghost Fox Winery Bourbon Ball Swirl

Bourbon Ball Swirl Workshop at Ghost Fox Winery

We are taking the beloved Kentucky boozy candy and turning it into something downright irresistible in this Bourbon Ball Swirl Workshop.

You’ll start with the best dough from Midway Bakery, slather with a chocolatey center, then roll, swirl, and create the most mouth-watering bourbon icing while sipping on a glass of award-winning wine. Each guest will make six indulgent swirls and head home with extra icing, chocolate syrup, and mini chips to finish them just the way you like.

Bake them up for friends or family and get ready to drink up the compliments.

This $38 workshop includes all supplies, step-by-step instruction, and a glass of Ghost Fox wine. Registration is required by April 14th at www.ghostfoxwinery.com

For more information call 502.553.8378 or visit ghostfoxwinery.com