Bourbon & Ballet: Dracula at Maker's Mark

The Maker's Mark Distillery welcomes The Kentucky Ballet Theatre for a dinner and ballet performance of Dracula at the distillery.

Darkness falls over Star Hill Farm, and with it awakens a night unlike any other. Beneath the autumn sky, the legendary grounds of The Maker's Mark Distillery transform into a stage where shadows dance, glasses glisten, and the immortal tale of Dracula comes alive in this ballet performance by The Kentucky Ballet Theatre.

Guests will be welcomed by handcrafted cocktails and generous bourbon pours, each sip echoing the mystery and intensity of the evening . A decadent spread of seasonal fare awaits, designed to heighten senses and linger on the palates as the story unfolds.

This experience features paired bourbon, cocktails and 3 courses. This is a with a prefix menu, we will be unable to accommodate dietary requests or restrictions.

After the performance stroll through our Chihuly x Maker's Mark at Star Hill Farm exhibition. Distillery grounds, exhibition and gift shop will be open until 8:30pm.

Kentucky Ballet Theatre’s Artistic Director Norbe Risco will be bringing his professional company dancers to perform who are from Cuba, Mexico, Japan, and the United States, to be part of this special event with “spooky” excerpts from “Dracula”. Reservations are required and tickets are very limited. Must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event.

For more information call (502) 689-1873 or visit makersmark.com/en-us/distillery/visit-us#id=bourbon-ballet-dracula-at-star-hill-farm-loretto