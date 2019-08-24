Bourbon on the Banks 2019

× Expand logo Bourbon on the Banks

Bourbon on the Banks

presented by Community Trust Bank

The Commonwealth's premier Bourbon-tasting festival and awards competition.

Supporting research into African-American history in the spirits industry plus scholarships for Kentucky State University, the only public Historically Black University in the state, as they launch a new fermentation and distilling curriculum this year.

Enjoy Bourbon from regional and national distilleries while you stroll the banks of the scenic Kentucky river in our capital city, historic downtown Frankfort.

Tastings from 60+ Bourbon, Spirits, Wine & Beer vendors, 20 Food vendors & Live Music!

Saturday, August 24 • 5-9:30 p.m. • Riverview Park & Ward Oates Amphitheater, Frankfort, KY • FREE parking

🎟$65 • ALL FOOD & BEVERAGES INCLUDED IN THE SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 TICKET PRICE!

For more information visit bourbononthebanks.org