Bourbon on the Banks 2019

Ward Oates Amphitheater 520 West Main, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Bourbon on the Banks

presented by Community Trust Bank

The Commonwealth's premier Bourbon-tasting festival and awards competition.

  • Supporting research into African-American history in the spirits industry plus scholarships for Kentucky State University, the only public Historically Black University in the state, as they launch a new fermentation and distilling curriculum this year.
  • Enjoy Bourbon from regional and national distilleries while you stroll the banks of the scenic Kentucky river in our capital city, historic downtown Frankfort.
  • Tastings from 60+ Bourbon, Spirits, Wine & Beer vendors, 20 Food vendors & Live Music!

Saturday, August 24 • 5-9:30 p.m. • Riverview Park & Ward Oates Amphitheater, Frankfort, KY • FREE parking

🎟$65 • ALL FOOD & BEVERAGES INCLUDED IN THE SATURDAY, AUGUST 24 TICKET PRICE!

For more information visit bourbononthebanks.org

Ward Oates Amphitheater 520 West Main, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs
