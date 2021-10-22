Bourbon on the Banks Tour: The Old State Capitol Experience

Guided by museum staff, visitors will explore the Old State Capitol building’s unique architectural features and works of art. We’ll also delve into the politics and personalities of 19th and early 20th century Kentuckians, getting to know the leaders who walked these halls and discussing some of the major issues they debated, such as slavery, response to the Civil War, women’s rights, and civil rights.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/event