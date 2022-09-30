× Expand logo Bourbon on the Banks

Bourbon on the Banks returns this year to historic Downtown Frankfort on the Banks of the picturesque Kentucky River.

Once again we will be featuring dozens of bourbons, ranging from the largest most popular to the smallest and discreet. Area microbreweries and wineries will also be giving samples as well.

Food tents along with food trucks will be on hand with a wide and eclectic variety of foods to pair with the endless libations.

Walks the banks of the Kentucky River, listen to a variety of acoustic music, sample rare and unique bourbon... does life get any better than that?

After the event head a few blocks to West Broadway Street where the party continues! That’s right, Bourbon Street on Broadway is returning this year as well! This free event is sure to leave your head spinning. Circus, fire, EDM music, street performers...food, beer, stores, restaurants.

For more information visit bourbononthebanks.org