Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville

The event introduces 20+ pitmasters/chefs and 20+ Kentucky distilleries in one place. Each pitmaster/chef is encouraged to prepare a dish using smoke & fire and offer this in what will be called a “chef’s kiss” portion (2 – 3 oz. max). The distillers will create a bourbon-based 4-oz. cocktail to complement the “chef’s kiss.”

Bourbon & Barbeque Louisville will take place at Louisville’s Waterfront Park, at the Swing Garden and The Big Four Lawn, November 11 & 12, 2022. Tickets range from $250-$400 all-inclusive and are on sale now.

For more information visit bblwaterfront.com