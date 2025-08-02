× Expand Bourbon in Bardstown Bourbon in Bardstown

Bourbon in Bardstown

“Bourbon in Bardstown” is the academy’s introductory class. The two-hour education experience is offered on Saturdays twice a month in the recently renovated Brindiamo Penthouse in historic Spalding Hall. The “Bourbon in Bardstown” course is a great way to build your knowledge base so you can fully enjoy distillery tours — and the tastings that come with them.

Attendees start with a guided tour of the Oscar Getz Museum of Bourbon History before diving into the history of Bardstown and taking on “old school versus new school” with an innovative tasting. Attendees learn about bourbon, Bardstown, and so much more.

Have you ever wondered why Bardstown is home to 11 distilleries within 16 miles? You’ll find the answer at the academy. Completing the course comes with a Bardstown Distillers map, a branded glass, tasting notebook and more. The course is $85 per person.

Completing the fundamentals course unlocks access to the Masters Series — exclusive classes offered by well-known industry icons thanks to the academy’s partner distilleries. Learn the Art of Blending with Bardstown Bourbon Co. or all things Bottled-in-Bond with Heaven Hill Distillery, and take as many classes as you like.

Partner distilleries of the Bourbon Capital Academy include Bardstown Bourbon Co., Barton 1792, Heaven Hill Distillery, James B. Beam Distilling Co., Log Still Distillery, Lux Row Distillers, Maker’s Mark, Old Steelhouse Distillery, Preservation Distillery and Bardstown Bourbon Co.

For more information email info@bourboncapitalacademy.com or visit bourboncapitalacademy.com/classes