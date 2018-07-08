Bourbon Barons: The Beam's

This historic tour will follow the royal family of bourbon, the Beams. Since the early days of distilling by Jacob Beam, his family has been involved in producing bourbon at most of the large distilleries in the state. We will follow the lineage of the Beams from Jacob to the present day. On this tour, we will visit historic sites associated with the Beams. This tour will include a tasting at Heaven Hill Distillery (Joseph L. Beam), a tasting and tour at Limestone Branch (descendants of Minor Case Beam) and a tasting and tour at the Jim Beam American Stillhouse (Jim Beam).

We will pick you up at a local hotel or the Lexington Visitor Center for the drive to Bardstown. The tour is approximately 4-5 hours long with a moderate amount of walking. Water and snacks will be provided.

Price $100 (Includes tasting at Heaven Hill Distillery and tours and tastings at Limestone Branch Distillery and Jim Beam American Stillhouse).

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com