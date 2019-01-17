Bourbon Barons Tour: Colonel Taylor

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky

Bourbon Barons Tour: Colonel Taylor

The focus of this historical tour is the man who modernized the bourbon industry, Colonel Edmund Haynes Taylor Jr. Taylor was a man who traveled Europe and brought those distilling techniques back to his distilleries. We will discuss how he used this knowledge in his operation of the famous Old Crow, Old Fire Copper and Old Taylor Distilleries. We will also explore Taylor’s fight for the purification of bourbon through his support of legislative action. On this tour, we will visit Glenns Creek Distilling, Buffalo Trace and a stop for pictures at Castle and Key Distillery. We will receive tours and tastings at two locations with the tour at Buffalo Trace being the E. H. Taylor Tour.

We will pick you up at a local hotel in Lexington or the Lexington Visitor Center for the drive to Frankfort. The tour is approximately 4-5 hours long with a moderate amount of walking. Water and snacks will be provided.

Price $100 and will include lunch

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com

Downtown Lexington Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky
