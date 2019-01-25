Bourbon Barons Tour: The Early Pioneers

Join us as we go back to the late 1700s to join the early settlers of Kentucky that were traveling the Wilderness Trail with hopes in their heart and stills on their back. We will follow them on their journey into the untamed wilderness to stake their claim, grow their corn and introduce America to its Native spirit. We will concentrate on three of these brave men: Jacob Myers, Elijah Craig and Jacob Spears. You will hear their stories while also visiting three craft distilleries that are in close proximity to the original sites of these Early Pioneers: Wilderness Trail Distillery, Bourbon 30 and Hartfield & Co.

The tour will last approximately 8hrs and we will pick you up at the Lexington Visitor Center.

Price: $100 (Includes tours and tastings at all three distilleries. Lunch is also included). Water and snacks will be provided.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com