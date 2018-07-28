Bourbon Barons: The Ripy's

This historic tour focuses on the Ripy family of Lawrenceburg, KY. We will take you on a journey beginning with the young Irishmen, James and John Ripy, who left their home in Tyrone, Ireland for the cliffs of the Kentucky River. We will follow the growth of the family from James’ initial foray into distilling to the Ripy Brother’s Distillery which is the current Wild Turkey Distillery. This tour includes visiting the uniquely beautiful Ripy Mansion in Lawrenceburg that will be conducted by a Ripy descendent, a stroll down Lawrenceburg’s “whiskey row” to learn of other prominent distillers of the era, and a tour and tasting at Wild Turkey Distillery.

We will pick you up at a local hotel in Lexington for the drive to Lawrenceburg, KY. The tour is approximately 4-5 hours. Water and snacks are provided.

Price: $50 (includes tour of Ripy Mansion, tour and tasting at Wild Turkey)

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com