Bourbon Barons: Whiskey Row Tour

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Bourbon Barons Tour: Whiskey Row

Come with us as we travel back in time to discuss the early bourbon industry on Louisville’s Whiskey Row. We will see the new bourbon exhibit at the Frazier History Museum. We will then discuss Louisville’s first commercial distiller Evan Williams as we walk down Whiskey Row. Next, we will visit the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and taste America’s native spirit. Then we will visit Old Forester Distillery and discuss, George Garvin Brown, the man who first bottled bourbon for sale. Finally, we will visit Stitzel-Weller Distillery, the home of two of bourbon’s most influential men, William L. Weller and Julian P. “Pappy” Van Winkle. Learn the stories of these bourbon barons and taste their products.

Pickup will be at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville. The tour lasts approximately 7-8hrs. Water and snacks will be provided.

Price $120 (Includes fee for entrance to the Frazier History Museum and fees for tours and tastings at all three locations. Lunch is also included).

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
History
6065482181
