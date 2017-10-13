Bourbon & Bats

Want some really cool plans for Friday the 13th in October?!

Spend it with us at Second Chances Wildlife Center's first adult only (21 and over) fundraiser, Bourbon & Bats

This event is being held at the beautiful and historic Waldeck Mansion in Crestwood from 7-10PM on October 13, 2017.

Enjoy delicious food catered by Brix Wine Bar, bourbon tasting from the amazing Kentucky Artisian Distillery, a wine and bourbon bar, “Bourbon Jazz” music by the very cool Billy Goat Strut Revue, a live and silent auction, and there will even be an up close bat education experience!

Tickets are $55 per person. Each ticket includes dinner, one drink ticket that you can use for either the bourbon tasting or at the bar, and you'll also get a special commemorative bourbon glass! There will also be cash bar available for additional purchases. Cocktail attire. Must be 21 or over to attend this event.

For more information visit secondchanceswildlife.org