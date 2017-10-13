Bourbon & Bats

Waldeck Mansion 5900 State Highway 22, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Want some really cool plans for Friday the 13th in October?!

Spend it with us at Second Chances Wildlife Center's first adult only (21 and over) fundraiser, Bourbon & Bats

This event is being held at the beautiful and historic Waldeck Mansion in Crestwood from 7-10PM on October 13, 2017.

Enjoy delicious food catered by Brix Wine Bar, bourbon tasting from the amazing Kentucky Artisian Distillery, a wine and bourbon bar, “Bourbon Jazz” music by the very cool Billy Goat Strut Revue, a live and silent auction, and there will even be an up close bat education experience!

Tickets are $55 per person. Each ticket includes dinner, one drink ticket that you can use for either the bourbon tasting or at the bar, and you'll also get a special commemorative bourbon glass! There will also be cash bar available for additional purchases. Cocktail attire. Must be 21 or over to attend this event.

For more information visit secondchanceswildlife.org

