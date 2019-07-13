× Expand Augusta Kentucky College Echo Hall Association BOURBON, BBQ & BLUEGRASS

Bourbon, BBQ & Bluegrass

A celebration of Kentucky's best to benefit Echo Hall, the last remaining building from Augusta College.

Featuring Premium Bourbon Auction

BBQ by American Grilled's Staci Graves Jett

Music by Pat & Brandi

Bourbon Bar

$50 per person or $80 per couple - Limited Seating

Presented by Augusta College Echo Hall Association

For reservations text message 606-402-0595

For more information call Augusta/Bracken County Tourism Dept at 606-756-2183