Bourbon, BBQ & Bluegrass

along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002

A celebration of Kentucky's best to benefit Echo Hall, the last remaining building from Augusta College.

Featuring Premium Bourbon Auction

BBQ by American Grilled's Staci Graves Jett

Music by Pat & Brandi

Bourbon Bar

$50 per person or $80 per couple - Limited Seating

Presented by Augusta College Echo Hall Association

For reservations text message 606-402-0595

For more information call Augusta/Bracken County Tourism Dept  at 606-756-2183

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Outdoor
606-756-2183
