Bourbon, BBQ & Bluegrass
along the banks of the Ohio River in Augusta, KY Augusta, Kentucky 41002
Augusta Kentucky College Echo Hall Association
BOURBON, BBQ & BLUEGRASS
Bourbon, BBQ & Bluegrass
A celebration of Kentucky's best to benefit Echo Hall, the last remaining building from Augusta College.
Featuring Premium Bourbon Auction
BBQ by American Grilled's Staci Graves Jett
Music by Pat & Brandi
Bourbon Bar
$50 per person or $80 per couple - Limited Seating
Presented by Augusta College Echo Hall Association
For reservations text message 606-402-0595
For more information call Augusta/Bracken County Tourism Dept at 606-756-2183