Bourbon, BBQ & Book Signing with Fred Minnick

Boone County Distilling Company 10601 Toebben Drive, Boone County, Kentucky 41051

The one and only, Wall Street Journal-bestselling author, Mr. Fred Minnick will be at BCDC for a book signing & BBQ! Make plans to join us from 12p-5p on Saturday, February 17th for this special event! We will have two of his books available for purchase in the gift shop; Bourbon Curious and Bourbon:The Rise, Fall & Rebirth of an American Whiskey. Grab a copy or bring your own for him to sign! You know we can't have an event without food, so Guy from Smokin' This and That BBQ will be there as well with some great things in his smoker! Looking forward to a great time you don't want to miss! Cheers!

For more information call (859) 282-6454 or visit boonedistilling.com

