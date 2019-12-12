× Expand KOBBE Guests enjoying the 2018 Bourbon & Benevolence

Bourbon & Benevolence

KOBBE, the local African-American philanthropy-based bourbon enthusiasts club, will host Bourbon & Benevolence on Thursday, December 12 from 6:30p.m.-10:00p.m. at the Ice House in Louisville. With an environment open to all guests 21 and over, the experience is curated to combine bourbon with African-American culture. The fundraiser will include tastings and cocktails from 12 different brands, hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, art installations, and a silent and live auction. A portion of proceeds will benefit the Chestnut Street Family YMCA. Early Bird tickets are $65, and then go up to $100 after November 1st.

For tickets and more information, visit http://bit.ly/BourbonBenevolence2019 .